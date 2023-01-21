StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Down 14.5 %

CETX stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.79.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 71.21% and a negative net margin of 25.90%.

Institutional Trading of Cemtrex

Cemtrex Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

