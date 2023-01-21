StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ GROW opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 129,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

(Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.