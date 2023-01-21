StockNews.com Downgrades Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Sell

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.53. 462,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,183. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $67.86 and a 52-week high of $106.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average of $79.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 165,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

