StockNews.com Downgrades Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $971.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.34. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $34.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $556.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.50 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 19,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $601,329.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,213,589.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,653.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,287 shares of company stock worth $716,329 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

