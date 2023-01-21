StockNews.com Lowers Adient (NYSE:ADNT) to Hold

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adient to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Adient Stock Performance

ADNT stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 694,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 2.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adient

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $1,104,430.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,325.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,963. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Adient by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Adient by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adient by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,197,000 after acquiring an additional 167,887 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter worth about $2,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

(Get Rating)

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Articles

