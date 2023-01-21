StockNews.com Upgrades Brunswick (NYSE:BC) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

BC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brunswick from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson cut Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

BC stock opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average of $73.53. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.05. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,166,000 after purchasing an additional 223,574 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 20.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,662,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,693,000 after purchasing an additional 622,720 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 30.7% during the second quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,287,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,537,000 after purchasing an additional 537,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

