STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,380,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 15,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in STORE Capital by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in STORE Capital by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 334,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after buying an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of STORE Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.30. STORE Capital has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.91.
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.
