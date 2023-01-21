Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 225.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2,563.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MAN opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $115.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average is $78.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.69.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 2.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

