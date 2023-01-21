Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 3.0 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $91.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $128.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.49%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.