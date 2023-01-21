Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $330,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,279,276,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381,275 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,473,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,807,000 after acquiring an additional 49,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,988,000 after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.37.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $570.78 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $549.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.65. The stock has a market cap of $238.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

