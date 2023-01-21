Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Purchases 584 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3,451.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 139,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $56,189,000. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.2% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 108.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,194.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,634 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

