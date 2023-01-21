Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Purchases Shares of 299 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after purchasing an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,054,908,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $648,774,000 after purchasing an additional 58,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,544,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,670,000 after purchasing an additional 115,681 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,520,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $505,850,000 after acquiring an additional 89,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $256.77 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.97. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.10 and a 200-day moving average of $233.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.