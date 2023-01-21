Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Sells 103 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,453,000 after buying an additional 183,639 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $224.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $285.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

