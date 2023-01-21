Substratum (SUB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $150.61

Substratum (SUB) traded down 47.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 47.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $174,052.08 and approximately $150.61 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0009875 USD and is up 14.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $49.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

