Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,712,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 1,412,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,120.0 days.

Sumco Price Performance

Shares of SUMCF stock opened at 14.24 on Friday. Sumco has a 1-year low of 11.93 and a 1-year high of 20.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 14.32.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

