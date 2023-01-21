Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,712,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 1,412,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,120.0 days.
Sumco Price Performance
Shares of SUMCF stock opened at 14.24 on Friday. Sumco has a 1-year low of 11.93 and a 1-year high of 20.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 14.32.
About Sumco
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumco (SUMCF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.