Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Up 51.1% in December

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the December 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of Sumitomo Metal Mining stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93.
About Sumitomo Metal Mining
