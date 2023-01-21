Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Up 51.1% in December

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the December 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Sumitomo Metal Mining stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93.

Get Sumitomo Metal Mining alerts:

About Sumitomo Metal Mining

(Get Rating)

See Also

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.