Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH) Short Interest Update

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Healthcare Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.10. 52,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,992. The company has a market capitalization of $260.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.01. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

About Summit Healthcare Acquisition

Summit Healthcare Acquisition ( NASDAQ:SMIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

