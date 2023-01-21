Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $33.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Institutional Trading of Summit Materials

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE SUM opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.36. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $686.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.