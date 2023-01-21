Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 269.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,133,000 after buying an additional 3,934,708 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,068,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,770,000 after buying an additional 3,572,335 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,438,150,000 after buying an additional 3,271,032 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,219,000 after buying an additional 3,080,290 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.3911 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

