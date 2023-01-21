SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the December 15th total of 31,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SSY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,522. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SunLink Health Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.86% of SunLink Health Systems worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

