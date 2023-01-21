Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Short Interest Update

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 581,200 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the December 15th total of 831,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group Price Performance

Super Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 754,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,938. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. Super Group has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Super Group had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 103.64%. The firm had revenue of $310.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About Super Group

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.