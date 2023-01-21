Supremex (TSE:SXP) Given a C$9.15 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

Cormark set a C$9.15 target price on Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Supremex’s FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Supremex Stock Performance

Supremex stock opened at C$6.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.75. Supremex has a twelve month low of C$2.81 and a twelve month high of C$6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. The company has a market cap of C$176.64 million and a PE ratio of 6.73.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$67.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Supremex will post 1.2100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supremex Announces Dividend

Supremex Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Supremex’s payout ratio is 10.40%.

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

