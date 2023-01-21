Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Surge Components Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of SPRS opened at $3.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. Surge Components has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.55.
About Surge Components
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surge Components (SPRS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.