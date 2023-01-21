Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Surge Components Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of SPRS opened at $3.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. Surge Components has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.55.

About Surge Components

Surge Components, Inc engages in the distribution of electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, discrete semiconductors, and switches. The company was founded on November 24, 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, NY.

