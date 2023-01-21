sUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC on exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $59.78 million and $33.89 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.70 or 0.00418040 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,787.83 or 0.29343704 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00703825 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 59,775,073 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.