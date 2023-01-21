SushiSwap Price Reaches $1.33 on Major Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. SushiSwap has a market cap of $296.71 million and approximately $9.83 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00005751 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.44 or 0.00414820 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,773.77 or 0.29180631 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.48 or 0.00690262 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

