Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Short Interest Down 22.9% in December

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STRO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

STRO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 920,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,074. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $439.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $25.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 175.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 12.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

