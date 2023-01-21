SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.74 EPS

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.74), RTT News reports. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $41.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.44. 3,090,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $198.10 and a fifty-two week high of $658.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Wolfe Research cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.37.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

