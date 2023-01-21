SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.74 EPS

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.74), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $291.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.51 and its 200 day moving average is $316.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $198.10 and a one year high of $658.47.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.37.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

