SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Short Interest Down 43.8% in December

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVF Investment Corp. 2

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 438,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 213,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,453,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SVFB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,283. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

About SVF Investment Corp. 2

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

