SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFAW) Short Interest Down 16.1% in December

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFAW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SVF Investment Price Performance

SVFAW opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. SVF Investment has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.98.

