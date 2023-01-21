Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.37

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.37 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 12.36 ($0.15). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 13.10 ($0.16), with a volume of 428,132 shares traded.

Synairgen Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £27.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.26.

Synairgen Company Profile

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and LOXL2 inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) disease.

