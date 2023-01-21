Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $38.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 8.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYF opened at $35.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $47.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Articles

