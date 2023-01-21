Syscoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.68 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $97.57 million and $2.68 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,605.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.05 or 0.00566499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00199578 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00042412 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

