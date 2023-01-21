T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 184,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,736,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $145.12 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $180.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Wolfe Research downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.83.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

