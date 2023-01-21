Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Short Interest Up 31.2% in December

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the December 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.76. 1,234,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.52 million, a PE ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $332.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Taboola.com will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TBLA shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.43.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

