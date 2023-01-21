Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 882,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TALS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 445,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,857. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. Talaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Talaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TALS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

