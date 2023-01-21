Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the December 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Talkspace Stock Performance

TALKW stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Friday. Talkspace has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.41.

