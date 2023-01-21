Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Up 5.5%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $20.16. Approximately 17,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 905,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $377.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.51 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 23.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,895,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,191,000 after buying an additional 1,114,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,554,000 after acquiring an additional 134,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,619,000 after acquiring an additional 302,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 129.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,389,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 785,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

