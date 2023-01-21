Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 154.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

SKT opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91.

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,349,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,318,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth $74,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

