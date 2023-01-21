Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Targa Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Targa Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Targa Resources to earn $5.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $75.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.39). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Targa Resources by 16.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,755,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,471,000 after purchasing an additional 253,035 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,918,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRGP. TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.64.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

