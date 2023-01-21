Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on February 15th

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Targa Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Targa Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Targa Resources to earn $5.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.49. Targa Resources has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRGP. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.64.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 16.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,755,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,471,000 after purchasing an additional 253,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,918,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

