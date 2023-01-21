Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells $116,480.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $116,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,116,613 shares in the company, valued at $16,257,885.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 77,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,524. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $398.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.14. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $19,334,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,787,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after acquiring an additional 370,370 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $210,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1,233.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

