Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells $116,480.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $116,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,116,613 shares in the company, valued at $16,257,885.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 77,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,524. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $398.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.14. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
