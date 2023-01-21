Taylor Wimpey’s (TW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.46) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.53) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 129.40 ($1.58).

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of TW opened at GBX 112.95 ($1.38) on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 80.64 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 179.70 ($2.19). The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.47.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

