TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Short Interest Up 98.0% in December

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 98.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TC Biopharm Trading Down 11.7 %

Shares of TCBP traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $4.59. 740,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,204. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81. TC Biopharm has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $175.00.

Get TC Biopharm alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Biopharm

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Biopharm in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in TC Biopharm in the second quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in TC Biopharm by 454.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106,539 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TC Biopharm by 581.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 124,925 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in TC Biopharm in the second quarter worth $76,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Biopharm Company Profile

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.