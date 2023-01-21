TD Securities Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$79.00

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2023

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBD.B. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$30.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$64.40.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 0.7 %

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$62.27 on Wednesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$18.30 and a 12 month high of C$64.90. The firm has a market cap of C$5.85 billion and a PE ratio of -14.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.47.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

