TD Securities Trims First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Target Price to C$31.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FQVLF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rowe cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.79.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

