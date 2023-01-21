TD Securities Trims First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Target Price to C$31.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FQVLF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rowe cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.79.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance
First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.