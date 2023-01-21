Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 23,200 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 115.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $12,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.35.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENPH opened at $222.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 106.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

