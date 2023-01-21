Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,522 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LivaNova were worth $12,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in LivaNova by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in LivaNova by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in LivaNova by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in LivaNova by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.30. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.82 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 0.84.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LivaNova

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $121,123.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.