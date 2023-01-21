Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,760 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.12% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $12,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 52,706 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 701,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,860,000 after buying an additional 125,591 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,794.4% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at $2,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

IPG opened at $36.25 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 9.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

