Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 123,132 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $15,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 204.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blackstone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $85.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.43. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $2,863,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $2,863,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,427,285 shares of company stock worth $176,860,062 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

